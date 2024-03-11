Jovic closed with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 loss to the Wizards.

Jovic scored in double digits just for the second time since jumping into a permanent starting role, and there's no question he needs to get better offensively if he wants to experience an uptick in his fantasy upside as well. Jovic is averaging just 8.2 points per game over his last 10 starts, but the fact that he's shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep in that span is certainly encouraging.