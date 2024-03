Jovic (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic has missed two straight games but will return to action Wednesday and will presumably draw another start, as Bam Adebayo (back) is sidelined. Jovic has started each of his last 12 appearances, averaging 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes during that stretch.