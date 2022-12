Jovic is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Jovic gets the starting nod in a depleted frontcourt for the Heat, as Bam Adebayo (illness), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are all out. Jovic has made seven previous starts this season and is averaging 8.4 points with 3.6 rebounds per game in those outings.