Yurtseven finished Thursday's 129-101 win over the 76ers with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound across five minutes.

Yurtseven saw actual playing time for the first time in well over a week, logging five minutes at the close of the game. Despite some per-minute upside, Yurtseven's role is basically non-existent any time the game is moderately close. He is a name to watch should he ever land in a favorable situation, something that seems unlikely at this point.