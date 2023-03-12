Yurtseven (ankle) logged seven minutes off the bench Saturday in the Heat's 126-114 overtime loss to the Magic, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

After recovering from mid-November surgery to address an impingement, bone spur and stress reaction in his left ankle, Yurtseven was cleared for game action earlier this month, but he had been limited to only two appearances in the G League before finally getting the chance to debut for Miami on Saturday. Yurtseven had been outside of the Heat's rotation, but he stepped in as the backup center behind starter Bam Adebayo when Cody Zeller exited early Saturday due to a facial laceration that required stitches. If Zeller isn't ready to play in the Heat's next game Monday versus Utah, Yurtseven could handle a 10-to-15-minute role behind Adebayo.