Yurtseven finished Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Bulls with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across five minutes.

Yurtseven has appeared in four straight games since making his season debut March 11, but he's played over 10 minutes just once and saw a season-low five minutes during Saturday's double-digit loss. Miami continues to go small with its second unit, as Max Strus and Caleb Martin were the top forwards off the bench behind Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Yurtseven is competing with Haywood Highsmith for the top backup center gig, but neither of them have produced enough recently to warrant attention during the fantasy playoffs.