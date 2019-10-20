Hollis Thompson: Cut loose by Kings
Thompson (hip) was waived by the Kings on Sunday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Thompson signed with the Kings just over a week ago, but he was unable to play in the preseason due to a hip injury. He'll now, unsurprisingly, be left off the final roster at the start of the regular season.
