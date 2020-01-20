Hollis Thompson: Remains out Sunday
Thompson was listed as DNP - coach's decision for Stockton's loss to Agua Caliente on Sunday.
Though Thompson still hasn't taken the court this season, the lack of an injury label may signify that he is getting close. The 28-year-old has been listed as injured for the majority of the campaign after hurting his hip in October.
