Hollis Thompson: Waived by Stockton
Thompson was placed on waivers by Stockton in late February.
The move put an end to Thompson's tenure with the G League squad, at least for the time being. The 28-year-old battled a hip injury through much of the season, limiting him to five games. In those contests, he averaged 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per contest.
