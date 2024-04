Pokusevski chipped in four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Pokusevski saw a very light workload Tuesday, as Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges combined to score 43 points in the loss. Pokusevski has played well during his time with the Hornets, averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.8 minutes.