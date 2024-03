Pokusevski (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Pokusevski will miss his first contest since settling in with the Hornets after a brief G League stint. The 22-year-old averaged 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.6 minutes across his last five appearances, which leaves a sizable workload behind for Grant Williams, Davis Bertans and potentially Leaky Black to fill.