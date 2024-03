Pokusevski is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.

The Hornets are already very shorthanded, so they would be in rough shape if Pokusevski isn't able to play. Pokusevski has averaged 19.4 minutes in March to go with 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.