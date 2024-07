The Hornets waived Pokusevski on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Pokusevski was picked up by the Hornets on Feb. 27 after being waived by the Thunder. The 22-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 19.3 minutes in 18 regular-season games with the club. Pokusevski will now enter free agency, searching for a new club after the worst statistical year of his career.