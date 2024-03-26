Pokusevski notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the first time all season the 22-year-old forward had scored more than 10 points. Pokusevski has worked his way into a consistent role in Charlotte's frontcourt rotation since being recalled from the G League in early March, playing double-digit minutes in seven straight games. Over that stretch, he's averaged 6.1 points, 4.1 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 20.9 minutes a contest. It would likely take an injury ahead of him on the depth chart to put him on the fantasy radar, but Pokusevski's defensive production could be intriguing with an increased workload.