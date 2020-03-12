Martin produced 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 35 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 109-98 win over the Heat.

Twin brother Cody has been the more consistent member of the Charlotte rotation this season, but it's been Caleb who has attracted more of the attention lately. After scoring no more than 12 points in any of his first 16 outings with Charlotte, Martin has churned out 42 over the past two games. He's also offered value on the defensive end, racking up seven steals and two blocks between the contests. He was helped by Terry Rozier (illness) sitting out Wednesday, but Martin may have at least earned himself a temporary 20-plus-minute role whenever the Hornets and the league's other 29 teams return to action.