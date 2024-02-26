Martin recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-80 win over Portland.

Martin has been doing an excellent job since being promoted to a starting role in late January, but this was one of his best performances of the season by a sizable margin. Aside from the fact the 10 assists were a season-high mark for him, it was also his first double-double since the 2020-21 campaign. Martin should remain in a starting role when the Hornets take on the Bucks on Tuesday.