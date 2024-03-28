Hornets head coach Steve Clifford confirmed Wednesday that Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. "Those two guys are not going to be able to come back," Clifford said of Martin and Seth Curry (ankle). "And it doesn't mean we can't play well. It doesn't mean we can't be proud of how we play. But that's just where we are at. Listen, it's not ideal."

Within the past two days, the Hornets have elected to shut down Martin, Curry and LaMelo Ball (ankle) for the season while all three have already missed extended time with ankle injuries, and Boone relays that center Mark Williams' (back) season is most likely over as well. Martin appeared in 28 games (22 starts) this season and averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per game. Martin has played in just 35 games the last two seasons due to injuries but has one more guaranteed year on the four-year contract he signed in July 2022, so he should be back in Charlotte for the 2024-25 season.