Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Martin and Seth Curry (ankle) are both out for at least one game after starting Friday's loss to the 76ers but leaving early. Brandon Miller (back) is expected to return following a one-game absence, but Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and Bryce McGowens are all candidates for a few extra minutes with Martin and Curry sidelined.