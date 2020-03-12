Hornets' Cody Martin: Underwhelms in spot start
Martin generated six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 109-98 win over the Heat.
Though Martin turned in a well-rounded stat line, those that used him in DFS or streamed him in season-long fantasy were probably expecting more from him while he started in place of an ill Terry Rozier. As a low-usage player for the Hornets, Martin's upside is fairly limited, but he at least appears to have a path to steady playing time. He's logged no fewer than 23 minutes in any of his last nine games, averaging 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
