Zeller registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Zeller grabbed twice as many rebounds as the second closest player (P.J. Washington) despite playing in three fewer minutes. Still, this is just the sixth time across 31 outings that Zeller has grabbed double-digit rebounds. Through four April contests, Zeller is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.