Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Tuesday
Zeller (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Spurs.
Zeller hasn't taken the court since Mar. 9 due to a knee issue, and he'll remain on the shelf for at least one more contest. Bismack Biyombo is in line for yet another start with Zeller out of the mix.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.