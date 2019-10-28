Hornets' Cody Zeller: Returns to game

Zeller (face) returned to action in the second half of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Zeller took a hit to the face late in the second quarter and returned to the locker room with a bloodied face. While he didn't start the second half, Zeller checked into the game at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter.

More News
Our Latest Stories