Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Saturday

Zeller (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Zeller was originally listed as doubtful for the game with some left knee soreness likely stemming from a surgery he had earlier in the season. It's apparently causing him too much pain to play Saturday. More minutes will probably be allocated to both Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories