Hornets' Cody Zeller: Two boards shy of double-double

Zeller scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds during Charlotte's 93-87 win against Golden State on Saturday.

This was the first time in five appearances that Zeller didn't record a double-double, but he should remain as a threat for at least 10 points and 10 boards night in and night out. He should be in line for another productive outing Tuesday against a depleted Pacers frontcourt that won't have Myles Turner due to an ankle injury.