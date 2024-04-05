Bertans won't start Friday's game against the Magic.

With Vasilije Micic (shoulder) and Miles Bridges (wrist) returning to action, Bertans and JT Thor will shift to the bench after making spot starts Wednesday. Over his last 18 bench appearances, Bertans has averaged 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.6 minutes per game.