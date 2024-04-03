Bertans is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Bertans and JT Thor will replace Vasilije Micic (shoulder) and Miles Bridges (wrist) in the starting five Wednesday. Bertans will make his first start of the season and has played at least 30 minutes only twice in 2023-24.
