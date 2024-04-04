Bertans accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 loss to Portland.

While he didn't get much going on offense, Bertans did tie his career high in steals while making his first start of the season. The 31-year-old forward has seen a steady role in the Hornets' injury-ravaged rotation since the beginning of March, but Bertans has averaged just 8.8 points, 2.3 threes, 2.2 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.7 minutes a contest during that time.