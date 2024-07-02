Bertans produced nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Latvia's 83-55 win over Georgia on Tuesday.

Bertans missed the Hornets' finals regular-season game due to Achilles soreness, but his return to game action with Latvia bodes well for his return in 2024-25. The 31-year-old was a non-factor for the Thunder last season, and he was acquired via trade by the Hornets on Feb. 8. Bertans went on to play 28 games for the club, during which he averaged 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 20.8 minutes per game.