Bertans (Achilles) will not play Sunday versus Cleveland, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bertans has suited up in 24 consecutive contests for Charlotte, although that streak will end Sunday. The veteran was thoroughly incorporated as a part-time floor spacer in coach Steve Clifford's rotation down the stretch after being acquired from Oklahoma City.
