Bertans finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 115-97 loss to the Warriors.

Bertans was questionable for Friday's game due to a nose injury, but he was able to suit up. He was the only Hornets player to shoot well from beyond the arc, as the team went 12-for-46 from three against Golden State. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Bertans, as he entered Friday's contest shooting just 22.0 percent from three on 5.1 attempts per game over his last eight games.