The Hornets waived Bertans on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bertans was acquired by the Hornets last season in a Feb. 8 trade with the Thunder. The 31-year-old appeared in 28 games for the club, during which he averaged 8.8 points,1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 20.8 minutes per game. Bertans will now have a chance to sign elsewhere, potentially on a veteran's minimum deal.