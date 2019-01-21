Graham was sent to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham enjoyed an extended run with Charlotte, even playing over 20 minutes per game from a stretch in late December and early January with a few starts sprinkled in. However, with his playing time waning as of late, he'll head back to the G League to get some more playing time. The Hornets are back in Charlotte next week Monday, so Graham could hypothetically return to add depth at that point.