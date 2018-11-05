Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Returns from G League
The Hornets recalled Graham from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
Graham made two appearances during his latest stint with Greensboro, averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per contest. Though he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Hawks if needed, Graham seems unlikely to crack the rotation with the Charlotte backcourt believed to be at full health.
