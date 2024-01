Smith amassed six points (3-3 FG), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 11 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over Minnesota.

Smith played fewer than 15 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to be used sparingly by the Hornets. With LaMelo Ball healthy, Smith has shifted into a minor role, putting a cap on his already limited fantasy value. Based on the current rotation, Smith holds very little value outside of deep leagues.