Smith won't start Monday's game against the Knicks, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, Smith drew a spot start Saturday and dished out 12 assists. Ball remains out Monday, but Smith will be replaced in the starting lineup by P.J. Washington, who exploded for a season-high 43 points in the loss to Utah. Smith should still see a sizable role off the bench in Ball's absence.