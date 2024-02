Smith will start Sunday's game against the Pacers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With Cody Martin (knee) joining LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (calf) on the sidelines, Smith will start at point guard. In three previous starts this season, Smith has averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.