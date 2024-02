The Hornets have waived Smith on Thursday.

The Hornets needed to waive a few players in order to make room for their deadline acquisitions, and Smith ended up being a roster casualty, along with Frank Ntilikina (hip) and James Bouknight. Smith averaged 3.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game across 43 appearances (five starts) for Charlotte in 2023-24.