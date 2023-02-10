Williams will start Friday's game against the Celtics, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Clippers on Thursday, so Williams will make his first career start a day later. The 21-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game but should see increased work down the stretch.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Making impact on defense•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Falls out of rotation Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Swats season-high five shots•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Back in rotation Monday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Grabs eight boards in loss•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Records double-double off bench•