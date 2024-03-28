The Hornets haven't officially shut Williams (back) down for the season, but the second-year center isn't expected to play again during the 2023-24 campaign, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Updates on Williams' status have been few and far between since he made his last appearance Dec. 8 before being shut down with what the Hornets initially listed as a lower back contusion. The Hornets' latest injury report has referred to his ongoing absence being the result of "low back injury recovery," and the team hasn't provided any concrete information regarding what kind of activity Williams is doing as part of his rehab program. Though the Hornets haven't officially made an announcement on shutting Williams down for the season like they have with LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) within the past two days, fantasy managers in redraft leagues who have been holding Williams amid his prolonged absence can feel comfortable cutting bait at this point. Nick Richards has since taken over as the Hornets' starting center, with Grant Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski serving as Richards' primary backup options.