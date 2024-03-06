Williams (back) may not be cleared to play again this season, as head coach Steve Clifford intimated in his press conference following Tuesday's 101-89 loss to the Magic, Bally Sports Southeast reports. "We're tiny by NBA standards...We're going to be smaller here for the rest of the year," Clifford said.

Clifford didn't specifically touch on Williams' status, but his comment about the Hornets going with smaller lineups for the remainder of the season at the very least suggests that the team isn't bracing for the second-year center's return anytime soon. The Hornets did get some added size back Tuesday with Nick Richards (foot) returning from a one-game absence, and while Richards should start when available, Charlotte will likely lean on the 6-foot-6 Grant Williams as his primary backup, given the lack of reliable alternatives at center on the roster. General manager Mitch Kupchak suggested in February that Mark Williams is on track to be re-evaluated later this week, but fantasy managers who have been holding the young center shouldn't be holding their breath in anticipation of him making a speedy return, if he even plays at all again this season. The Hornets are sitting at 15-47 on the season after Tuesday's loss and have little incentive to rush Williams back from the low-back injury in the midst of another non-contending campaign. Williams has been out of action since Dec. 8.