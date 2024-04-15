Hornets coach Steve Clifford expects Williams (back) to be ready for the start of training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams had a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, as his back injury limited him to a total of 19 appearances. He's expected to have a clean bill of health entering the 2024-25 season, however, and could be poised to bounce back. He finished the regular season with averages of 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks, so the upside is there.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Unlikely to play again in 2023-24•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Will remain sidelined Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Listed out for Monday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Won't play against Atlanta•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Could be done for season•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Out another four weeks•