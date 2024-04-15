Share Video

Hornets coach Steve Clifford expects Williams (back) to be ready for the start of training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams had a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, as his back injury limited him to a total of 19 appearances. He's expected to have a clean bill of health entering the 2024-25 season, however, and could be poised to bounce back. He finished the regular season with averages of 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks, so the upside is there.

