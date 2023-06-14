Williams underwent successful surgery on a torn ligament located in his right thumb on Wednesday.

Williams missed most of March due to the thumb issue but managed to suit up for six of the Hornets' final eight games. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be back in time for the start of the 2023 season, where he will likely operate as Charlotte's top center. In 17 appearances with the first unit during his rookie campaign, Williams averaged 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 26.9 minutes.