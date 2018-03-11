Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fills box score amid eye injury
Williams produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Suns.
Williams briefly left the game to receive stitches for a laceration he sustained above his left eye, but he returned to the floor and filled the box score in impressive fashion. The veteran wasn't in the best run of form prior to this contest, scoring in single digits in five of the last seven games. He continues to see his share of playing time, however, and will look to use this game as momentum heading into Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
