Plumlee finished Saturday's 123-106 loss to Brooklyn with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Plumlee has been a consistent performer for a struggling Hornets team, and the big man has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings while also grabbing at least eight rebounds in five outings in a row. Plumlee is not going to deliver eye-popping stats, but he averaged 12.7 points with 9.6 rebounds per game in December, meaning he's a walking double-double threat every time he steps on the court.