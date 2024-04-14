Plumlee is slated to start at center in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rockets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Clippers are resting several starters ahead of the playoffs tipping off in the upcoming weekend. As a result, Plumlee will move into the starting lineup and figures to see a heavier workload than usual. The veteran big man has averaged 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 23.2 minutes in 10 starts this season.