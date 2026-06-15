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Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Wraps up quiet campaign

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Plumlee posted averages of 1.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.6 minutes per contest across 20 regular-season appearances (three starts) between the Spurs and Hornets in 2025-26.

Plumlee began the season with the Hornets and saw inconsistent burn before undergoing right groin surgery in late December. The 36-year-old was traded to the Thunder and subsequently waived in February, and the veteran center later joined the Spurs on a 10-day deal before signing a rest-of-season contract with the club. Plumlee appeared in just six regular-season games for San Antonio and is now slated to enter unrestricted free agency.

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