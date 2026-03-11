site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Plays one minute
Plumlee finished with one rebound in one minute during Tuesday's 125-116 win over the Celtics.
This was Plumlee's debut for the Spurs, and as expected, he was utilized as an emergency depth option off the bench. There's no fantasy appeal here.
