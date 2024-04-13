Plumlee will come off the bench Friday against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Plumlee's time with the first unit was short-lived, as he'll head back to the bench Friday after drawing a spot start Wednesday against the Suns. He hasn't been much of a factor of late when serving in a reserve role, averaging 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists over his last five appearances.