Plumlee accumulated two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one block over 13 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 victory over the Nuggets.

In 17 appearances since the All-Star break, Plumlee has averaged 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 9.6 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent. This is a step back from before the break, when the 34-year-old averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes on 65.5 percent shooting. Unless Ivica Zubac is sidelined, Plumlee is not expected to carry much fantasy value, especially considering he's competing with Daniel Theis for backup minutes.