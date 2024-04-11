Plumlee posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Suns.

Plumlee got the starting nod Wednesday's despite Ivica Zubac being active, going on to lead all Clippers in rebounds while ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Plumlee tied a season high in rebounds, a mark he also tallied Jan. 26 against Toronto. He has hauled in 10 or more boards in five outings, notching a double-double in two of those contests.